Elvis Andrus enlists help of 'Baby Shark' at his first at-bat of season

Shortstop Elvis Andrus #1 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after turning a double play to end a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Rangers won 8-7. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The infamous baby shark tune is back and ready to attack the ears of Texas Rangers fans.

According to WGRZ, Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus plans on using the children`s song "Baby Shark" as his walk-up anthem. Ever since, utilizing the children's song in his routine, Andrus' at-bats have been going swimmingly. His first at-bat of the season resulted in a single to left field.

Andrus' found inspiration to use the song from his 20-month-old son, Andrus Jr. According to The Associated Press, Andrus reportedly said, "If you don't like it, you better get used to it, it's not going away."

Both fans and opponents of the song took to social media to display their amusement and shock over the song choice.

