'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts

CHICAGO, Ill. - "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury in Chicago on 16 felony counts after authorities say he lied to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, according to NBC News.

The Cook County State's Attorney Office says the actor was charged with felony disorderly conduct after he allegedly made a false report with Chicago police at the end of January.

Smollet, 36, who is black and gay, claims his attackers poured what he thought was bleach on him and put a noose around his neck.

The actor's attorneys have denied allegations against him.

