Evacuations along Southeastern coast underway ahead of Florence

As the threat of Florence looms closer, states and cities along the southeastern seaboard are taking action.

According to the most recent data from the National Weather Service, Florence is now a category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds.

Governors in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia have declared states of emergency in preparation for Florence.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, the city manager of Virginia Beach, Dave Hansen, said he expects to declare an emergency situation Monday afternoon throughout Back Bay, Sandbridge and the southern watershed.

The National Hurricane Center says that a life-threatening storm surge could hit Southeast Virginia as early as Tuesday morning.

In North Carolina, all Hatteras Island residents and visitors were ordered to evacuate starting at noon Monday, according to Dare County Emergency Management.

Hyde County officials announced that all Ocracoke Island visitors have been ordered to evacuate starting noon on Monday.

The Charleston Post and Courier says that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will order evacuations along the coastline for residents and visitors, starting at noon on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, other evacuations along the Outer Banks will go into effect on Tuesday.