Ex-VP Biden campaigns for Democratic gubernatorial candidate

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Former Vice President Joe Biden went back to South Carolina to stump for the Democratic nominee for governor.
Biden appeared at a fundraiser in Charleston on Saturday morning in support of State Rep. James Smith, who is running against Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster in the Nov. 6 general election.
Last month, Biden had been scheduled to join a fundraiser for Smith at the William Aiken House in Charleston. That trip, however, was canceled due to an unspecified scheduling conflict for Biden.
