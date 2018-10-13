Ex-VP Biden campaigns for Democratic gubernatorial candidate

FILE - In this July 16, 2015 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Generation Progress's 10th Annual Make Progress National Summit in Washington. Biden will be among Stephen Colbert's first guests on "The Late Show." CBS announced...

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Former Vice President Joe Biden went back to South Carolina to stump for the Democratic nominee for governor.

Biden appeared at a fundraiser in Charleston on Saturday morning in support of State Rep. James Smith, who is running against Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster in the Nov. 6 general election.

Last month, Biden had been scheduled to join a fundraiser for Smith at the William Aiken House in Charleston. That trip, however, was canceled due to an unspecified scheduling conflict for Biden.

