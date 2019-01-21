Eye doctors offer free eye exams to NFL refs after botched call in NFC Championship

ROANOKE, Va. - If you're an NFL official, these eye doctors have a special gift for you.

A controversial no-call in the final minutes of the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Los Angeles Rams has led to at least two eye doctors offering free eye exams to NFL officials.

According to Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL told him officials messed up a crucial pass interference call late in the fourth quarter of the NFC championship game. The Rams eliminated the Saints 26-23 in overtime, one game from the Superbowl.

According to WGAL, the Saints faced third-and-10 from the Rams 13 in the final two minutes when Los Angeles defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman slammed into Tommylee Lewis, connecting helmet-to-helmet, while Drew Brees' pass was still in the air. Payton and the Saints were livid when no flag was thrown. The missed call started a sequence that pushed the game to overtime.

After the game, two eye doctors took to social media in response.