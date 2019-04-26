Facebook aims to ban personality quizzes on its platform

ROANOKE, Va - More than a year after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook is cracking down on personality quizzes.

Thursday, the company said apps that don't offer much outside of those kinds of quizzes won't be allowed.

Although a Facebook spokesperson said that quiz apps aren't banned completely, they will be subject to heightened scrutiny.

Facebook wants to make sure apps that ask for data actually improve the user experience, and apps like these can be used to gather personal data from unsuspecting Facebook users.

When the Cambridge Analytica scandal took place, Facebook revealed that information from as many as 87 million Facebook users was taken without their knowledge.

