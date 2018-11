ROANOKE, Va. - More people are reporting that Facebook access is returning after an outage on Monday afternoon.

Many Facebook users had trouble accessing the social media network from a desktop device and received this message "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get if fixed as soon as we can."

Downdetector.com was also reporting problems with Facebook.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.