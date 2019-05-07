Facebook users report outages Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Are you able to get on Facebook?
If you are, you're one of the lucky few on the east coast, according to a live map from Down Detector.
The website says that problems started just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a little more than 11,000 users.
Did #Facebook just go down...? — Christopher C. (@ChrisInVA84) May 7, 2019
Is anybody else’s #Facebook and #Instagram down? — Donté J Harvey (@dontejharvey) May 7, 2019
Anyone else experiencing a #Facebook or #Instagram outage? #facebookdown #instagramdown — Victoria Johns #SMMW19 (@vjohnssocial) May 7, 2019
