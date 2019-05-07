National

Facebook users report outages Tuesday afternoon

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
CNNMoney/Getty Images

ROANOKE, Va. - Are you able to get on Facebook? 

If you are, you're one of the lucky few on the east coast, according to a live map from Down Detector

The website says that problems started just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a little more than 11,000 users. 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.