Faceless, life-size dolls showing up all over Missouri town

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Some think it's funny, others think it's just downright creepy.

Dolls are popping up in Jefferson County, yet no one seems to know why.

"I've only seen a couple of them, saw pictures online, kinda weird," said resident Lisa Bregant.

It's not something you see every day.

"It is creepy, I'm not sure what`s up with it," said resident Angela Ravellette.

"From a distance, it looks like a person," said Festus chief of police Tim Lewis.

Dolls popping up randomly, around Jefferson County.

"They're getting pretty good where they are putting these, putting them where they are going to be seen, this one was at a major intersection," said Lewis.

"All the dolls look similar," said Mychaela. "They look like this, very realistic and people living in this community say it's not only the dolls that are creepy, but it's where they're placed that's strange."

"When we found this one, it was laying in front of our building, we picked it up and it was the doll, hanging on top of stop signs, laying in front of the license office," said Angela Ravellette.

Lewis says it's all fun and games, but he's worried someone is going to get hurt.

"As you can tell, it looks like a little girl, the hands are sewn to the face, no face on it, if you were to see it from behind it looks like a little girl. If you're out and about and you see that, it looks like a little girl crying, against a pole and someone is going to stop," said Lewis. "In this town, people are good-hearted. People are going to stop to make sure that`s not a child. They are going to get hit, or they are going to get run over and then you`re dealing with a catastrophe."

Lewis says they don't know where the dolls are coming from or who is putting them there.

"That's what we think it is, somebody wants attention, they think it's funny," said Lewis. "They're giggling as they see people stopping."

Prank or not, Lewis says be aware of your surroundings.

