ROANOKE, Va. - If you're sick of summer already, here's something to cheer you up -- Bath & Body Works ALREADY has fall candles in stores.

Yes, it's July and yes, you read that right.

The store announced earlier this week that its first fall candles of the season are in stores.

So, if you just can't wait the extra 45 days until fall officially begins, you can now get an early start.

