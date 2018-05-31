Fallen soldier's newborn daughter has photo shoot with father's Army unit

PINEHURST, N.C. - A soldier's widow scheduled a photo shoot with her newborn daughter and the men and women her husband served with in Afghanistan, and it produced many emotional and powerful pictures.

Army Spc. Chris Harris died Aug. 2, 2017, in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, just days after learning he'd be a father, according to WTVD.

The television station reports that Harris' unit gathered to commemorate Christian Michelle Harris' birth on March 17.

"Knowing that we could come home to a baby girl, that was awesome," Sgt. Nathan Arthur Bagley told WRTVD. "When everyone came home, that was the day she was born, so that made it 10 times better."

The studio that took the photos, Pinehurst Photography, shared an image from the shoot on Tuesday of Christian being held by those who served alongside her father.

The caption for the photo is, "Sometimes all we need to soothe our soul and ease our burdens is the loving hand of a friend gently touching our heart and lifting us towards love."

Britt Harris shared more pictures from the photo shoot on Facebook, with the album title, "Christian's Never Dating."

