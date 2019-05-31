Family Dollar to sell alcohol in 1,000 stores

ROANOKE, Va. - Family Dollar is adding booze to boost sales.

The company announced Thursday that it plans to add adult beverages in about 1,000 Family Dollar stores.

About 45 stores are already selling adult beverages.

This plan is one part of the company's store optimization program to improve performance.

The chain announced in March that it will close nearly 400 stores this year on top of the more than 120 it closed in 2018.

It will also re-brand around 200 Family Dollar stores as Dollar Tree stores.

The two operate as a combined company but have underperformed since joining forces in 2015.

