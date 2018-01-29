Family members of Pennsylvania shooting victims say suspect acted out of jealousy.

MELCROFT, Pa. - Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the suspect was driven by jealousy.



State police say 28-year-old Timothy Smith fatally shot four people at Ed's Car Wash around 3 a.m. in Saltlick Township, a rural town about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.



Twenty-seven-year-old William Porterfield, 25-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline were all killed.



Smith is on life support and is not expected to survive after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. State police say it's possible the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.



Authorities would not immediately say how Smith knew the victims but family members tell the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Smith had developed an obsession with Chelsie Cline.

