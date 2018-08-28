Farmers' Almanac: How much should we trust it?

ROANOKE, Va. - Around this time of year, a lot of people get curious about what the Farmers' Almanac has predicted for the upcoming winter.

There is also usually some kind of prediction in the Almanac that goes viral across social media, whipping people up into a frenzy.

However, a lot of people don't actually know what the Farmers' Almanac is.

Let's go back to square one.

According to WCMH, there are two publications released each year: the Farmers' Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac.

If you think that's kind of confusing, just take a look at their predictions for this upcoming winter.

This is the Farmers' Almanac prediction:

Courtesy of the Farmers' Almanac.

It seems almost like the Farmers' Almanac prediction is trying to scare people into stocking up on the milk and eggs with phrases like "teeth-chattering cold," and "stinging cold."

This is the Old Farmer's Almanac prediction:

Courtesy of Old Farmer's Almanac.

Some forecasters are saying that they're having a hard time finding where the two predictions match up.

So, how did they do with predicting last winter?

Take a look for yourself and be the judge of that.

Here is the Farmers' Almanac prediction for last year's winter:

Courtesy of the Farmers' Almanac.

Here is the Old Farmer's Almanac prediction for last year's winter:

Courtesy of Old Farmer's Almanac.

Bottom line -- take these 'predictions' with a grain of salt.

Seasonal forecasts are not easy, and one major storm could change popular opinion of how that season ended up.