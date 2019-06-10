Father dies one week after crash that also killed his daughter

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. - Eric Scott and his daughter Kaitlynn, were walking their dog on the side of the road in Oceana County, Michigan, when they were all hit by a car.

His daughter and dog were both killed at the scene, but Eric had been fighting for his life until died early Monday morning, according to WOOD-TV 8.

The victims were hit on the shoulder of Webster Road in Grant Township by a farm truck on June 3.

Kaitlynn was a student at Montague Middle School and Eric was the maintenance superintendent for the Muskegon County Road Commission. Eric was also known as Coach Scott in the Montague Area Public Schools.

The driver, the 57 year-old Rothbury man, is currently not facing any charges as the incident is still under investigation, reports Michigan State Police. State police are still trying to figure out exactly how it happened. They're inspecting the six-wheel truck and its equipment.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash but detectives confiscated the driver's cellphone for potential evidence. The police expect the investigation to take some time for review.

