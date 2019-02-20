Father slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully, police say

DEER PARK, Tx. - A Texas man is facing felony charges after police say he slapped a 12-year-old boy for bullying his stepdaughter and calling her names.

The man's wife, who wanted to remain anonymous, said her daughter was walking home from school when a 12-year-old classmate and his friend began calling her names and throwing objects, including rocks, at her, according to KALB.

She said that her husband, 37-year-old James Peace, took it too far.

Lt. Chris Brown said that, when Peace picked up his stepdaughter, they drove past the two alleged bullies. That's when Peace decided to stop and shout at the boy, whom he then hit.

"He was slapped across the face with an open hand, had red marks and swelling to his cheek and upper jaw," Brown said.

The victim was too afraid to tell his parents because Peace threatened him with additional violence, but eventually when he was afraid to go to lunch and see Peace's stepdaughter, he told his teacher.

Both Peace and his stepdaughter say Peace slapped the alleged bully and investigators say they have surveillance video of the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.