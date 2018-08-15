FBI looking to identify man seen in child porn video

ROANOKE, Va. - The FBI is asking for help identifying a man they believe may have critical information to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

A video depicting the unidentified man, known only as John Doe 40, was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last October.

John Doe 40 is described as likely being between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He appears to be heavyset with dark-colored hair. John Doe 40 could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ , or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

John Doe 40 is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives,

The operation focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

