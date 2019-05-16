FDA issues nationwide tattoo ink recall due to bacterial contamination

ROANOKE, Va. - The Food and Drug Administration has issued a nationwide recall for tattoo ink due to bacterial contamination.

The following inks have been recalled:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc. (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

Courtesy of the FDA

The administration says inks contaminated with microorganisms can cause infections and lead to serious health problems when used during the tattooing procedure.

Common symptoms of infections associated with tattoo ink that have been reported include rashes and lesions with red papules where the ink was applied. Some tattoo infections can result in permanent scarring.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.