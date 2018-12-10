FDA looking to strip joy from lives, says don't eat raw cookie dough

Cookie Dough Confections on display at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 92 on October 13, 2017…

WASHINGTON - Health officials are reminding people that raw cookie dough belongs on the cookie sheet and not in your mouth.

That begs the question, have they ever tasted raw cookie dough?

On Tuesday morning, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told Americans they should not eat the dough.

You can not eat it in a house. You can not eat it with a mouse. We do not like it here or there. We do not like it anywhere. We do not like raw chocolate chip cookie dough, we do not like it, #FDA we are. https://t.co/douOzVzJU7 — Scott Gottlieb, M.D. (@SGottliebFDA) December 10, 2018

The reason is that the flour and raw eggs found in many recipes could make you sick.

Raw eggs may contain the salmonella bacteria, while the flour may be contaminated with E. coli.

Cooking the dough kills the bacteria.

