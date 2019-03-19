Federal government will give you $1,000 to adopt a wild horse or burro

ROANOKE, Va. - The federal government is offering $1,000 to anyone who adopts a wild horse or burro from the Bureau of Land Management.

In an effort to give the animals a good home, the adoption incentive program allows adopters to receive $500 within 60 days of the animal being adopted and then another $500 within 60 days of titling.

According to KSAT, the agency said, "High costs and a growing number of unadopted and unsold animals in BLM holding facilities have hindered the agency’s ability to reduce over-population in recent years."

When removed from public land, the horses and burros are held in off-range holding facilities, which costs taxpayers approximately $50 million annually to manage.

Those who are interested in adopting a wild horse or burro must complete an application proving they are able to take care of the animal and meet certain requirements. Some of those requirements are that the applicant must be at least 18 years of age and the adopted animal must remain in the U.S. until titled.

Adopters will have to pay a minimum of $25 to adopt the animal.

For more information on the adoption and the requirements, visit the BML website.