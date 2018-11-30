FedEx delivery man, reported former marine folds fallen flag

FERNDALE, Md. - A FedEx driver in Maryland is getting recognition on social media for rescuing an American flag that was blown down by high winds.

A security camera caught the thoughtful act on video.

You can see the driver stop outside the home and walk up and pick up the flagpole.

He initially tries to raise it himself, but when he realizes that won't work, he takes the flag onto the porch and folds it properly.

The driver also folded up the family's Baltimore Ravens flags.

The grateful homeowner eventually saw the video and posted it to Facebook.

A local news station reported the FedEx driver is a former marine.