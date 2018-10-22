FICO to test new type of credit score

Visa credit cards are arranged on a desk February 25, 2008 in San Francisco, California. Visa Inc. is hoping that its initial public offering could raise up to $19 billion and becoming the largest IPO in U.S. history. (Photo Illustration by…

ROANOKE, Va. - Credit scores are about to get a tweak that might help those with weaker credit.

Fair Isaac Corp., the company behind the widely used FICO score, announced Monday that it will begin testing a new type of credit score next year with credit reporting agency Experian and technology company Finicity.

The new UltraFICO score requires consumers to agree to share added personal information, such as data from their personal checking, savings or money market accounts. The extra information is intended to provide a more in-depth picture of how they use their money and build on traditional information for credit scores, which is based largely on payment history.

It would potentially improve the credit score of many Americans, particularly those with weak credit or limited credit history.