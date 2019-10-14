Firefighters let little girl paint their nails to help her calm down after car crash

WEST POINT, Utah. - Two officers left the scene of a car crash with something unexpected...a new manicure.

After a car crash in Utah left a small child uninjured but "very scared," two officers on the scene stepped in.

They noticed the girl was holding nail polish bottles and began talking to her, eventually asking if she would paint their nails, according to the North Davis Fire District.

Within minutes, the child had calmed down and was painting the officers' nails, as if she had "forgotten about the accident she had just experienced," according to the North Davis Fire District.

In a Facebook post, the North Davis Fire District wrote, "This is how amazing our firefighters are."