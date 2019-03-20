First postpartum drug approved by the FDA

ROANOKE, Va. - The first drug targeted at treating postpartum depression has been approved, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

Postpartum depression affects one in nine women which is more than 400,000 women. in the U.S. each year.

Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brod worked on a trail at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill to help new moms with their condition.

According to NBC News, a new mom, Stephanie Hathaway was diagnosed with postpartum depression and even after being on antidepressants, nothing was helping her feel better after the birth of her second daughter.

Hathaway said, "I just thought oh my goodness if I put the baby down I might hurt myself."

When she became desperate, she enrolled in a trial for a new medication called Zulresso.

Zulresso, designed specifically to treat postpartum depression is a one-time infusion given in a hospital setting for two and a half days.

While the antidepressants took her months to feel better, the new drug took a couple of hours.

"I woke up from a nap and the thoughts were gone. And they never came back. I--and then hour after hour I got my energy back, I got my appetite back," said Hathaway.

Meltzer-Brod said, "Being able to treat people quickly within days is unlike anything we've ever been able to do before. So, I see that as a huge advance for the field as an important new tool in the toolbox."