Four dead as Hurricane Florence continues to slam the Carolinas

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, Va. - Two more deaths have been confirmed in North Carolina due to Florence.
According to WECT, a woman died in Hampstead, N.C. and a man died in Lenoir County while trying to plug in a generator.
The first deaths at the hand of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. have been reported, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Around 8:30 Friday morning, police responded to a call of a tree falling on a house.
At 11:45 a.m., the police department confirmed the death of a mother and infant who were killed in the accident.
Police say the father was taken to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.