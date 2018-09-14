Four dead as Hurricane Florence continues to slam the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Police stand guard at the bridge leading to Wrightsville Beach, after Hurricane Florence hit the area, on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence hit Wilmington as a category 1 storm…

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, Va. - Two more deaths have been confirmed in North Carolina due to Florence.

According to WECT, a woman died in Hampstead, N.C. and a man died in Lenoir County while trying to plug in a generator.

The first deaths at the hand of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. have been reported, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Around 8:30 Friday morning, police responded to a call of a tree falling on a house.

At 11:45 a.m., the police department confirmed the death of a mother and infant who were killed in the accident.

Police say the father was taken to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.