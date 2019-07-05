'Flash mob' steals more than $30,000 in clothes in 30 seconds

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wisc. - In and out.

That's how a group of 10 young men stole more than $30,000 in merchandise from a North Face store, according to Kenosha News.

On Monday, at 7:45 p.m., police say the 10 came in, grabbed as much as they could and then ran out of the outlet store, all in about 30 seconds.

Sgt. Aaron Schaffer of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department described the group as a flash mob when talking to Kenosha News about the theft at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

Video provided by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.