Flight returns to airport after woman forgets her baby in terminal

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - We've heard of planes turning around for medical emergencies, but this is a new one.

A plane was forced to turn around after a woman said she left her baby in the terminal, according to Gulf News, an English speaking newspaper out of Dubai.

The strange incident happened over the weekend when a Saudia plane returned to the King Abdul Aziz International Airport airport after taking off after the mother said she left her baby in the boarding area in the airport terminal.

A video shared on social media showed the pilot asking for permission to head back to the airport.

"May God be with us. Can we come back or what?" the pilot asks the air traffic controller.

After taking the flight number, the operator asks a co-worker about protocol. This doesn't happen often.

“This flight is requesting to come back. A passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing,” the operator says to his co-worker.

The operator then asks the pilot to repeat his reasoning for turning around.

“We told you, a passenger left her baby in the terminal and refuses to continue the flight,” the pilot replies.

“Ok, head back to the gate. This is totally a new one for us!”