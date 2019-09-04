Florida beachgoer finds kilo of cocaine washed ashore by Hurricane Dorian

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian didn't have the impact on Florida that many predicted, but that doesn't mean something big didn't make landfall.

A beachgoer found an unexpected package washed up on the sand on Tuesday -- a kilo of cocaine with a street value of thousands of dollars, according to USA Today.

Melbourne officers were called to the beach and removed the drugs. Police tell USA Today that there were reports of other bricks along the beach.

