Florida K-9s find missing boy with autism in 28 minutes

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy has bloodhounds to thank for finding him in the Florida woods.

Aedric Hughes, who has autism, was being watched by his grandmother Sunday when he walked to the home's front door, unlocked it and went out for an "adventure," according to his mother.

Law enforcement searched for about two hours for Aedric before using its K-9s.

Once the dogs, Copper and Zinc, found him, authorities needed a machete to get to Aedric.

The Sheriff's Office held a news conference Monday and presented Aedric with a massive stuffed teddy bear.

