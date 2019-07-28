Florida professional surfer attacked by shark

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fl. - As Shark Week kicks off Sunday, a professional surfer near the Jacksonville Beach Pier was attacked by a shark this weekend.

Frank O'Rourke, 23, says he was lying on his board in the water about 20 yards from the pier when the shark suddenly latched onto his elbow, thrashed around for about 30 seconds and then swam away.

Despite his injuries, he says he didn't need to go to a hospital and simply had his wounds bandaged. He says he's lucky to still have his arm.

O'Rourke says he is going to stay out of the water for a few weeks to let his wounds heal and then he will be back surfing again.