Florida spring breakers who foiled robbery describe takedown

OAKLAND PARK, Fl. - A group of spring breakers took matters into their own hands in Oakland Park early Sunday, when they came face to face with a man holding a gun.

It's not something police officers recommend, but the men say they had no choice.

"Any point in time that gun could have gone off," said Aric Wisbey, one of the spring breakers involved in the scuffle.

Cousins visiting from Indiana for spring break turning the tables on a would-be robber -- now with quite the story to tell.

It started as a night of fun on South Beach. Alex Wisbey says he was the designated driver to get everyone back to Broward, stopping at this Mobil on Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road

"I tried to find a gas station that was closest because we were running low on gas," said Wisbey.

Watch the black car to the right of the screen -- a guy with his face covered storms at them, demanding money. He points a gun at their cousin in the plaid shirt.

"I had gotten out of the car at this time - the guy had fallen back on top of him," said Wisbey. "My cousin Jacob gets on top of him - and I'm in there, trying to wrestle around for the gun."

Detectives say this shirtless accomplice then runs to the melee. He kicks him in the back of the head, but Wisbey says his instinct kicks in.

He grabs the gun points it at both men, who get back in the black car and drive away.

The alleged accomplice didn't get far - 33-year-old Kevin Campbell was arrested.

The cousins say if your gut tells you to comply with a criminal's demands, do it.

"But if there is a situation and a moment you can wrestle the gun away, or protect yourself, or your family or friends, absolutely do that. Do not second guess yourself it turned out the best way possible for us," said Wisbey.

The cousins say they are so grateful that nobody was hurt because it turns out after deputies recovered the gun they say it was fully loaded.

The alleged accomplice has been arrested, but the gunman is still on the loose. Authorities are working around the clock but they need your help.

