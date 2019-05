TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida woman has been arrested after authorities said she threatened to shoot up the nearest elementary school, according to NBC2.

Authorities told the NBC affiliate that Juliana Cote, 26, posted a photo of a small fake gun on her Facebook page Thursday with a threat to "shoot everyone" at a nearby elementary school.

Cote is reportedly in jail in Hillsborough County and has a bond of $7,500.

