Imagine your dog having a safe place to go on New Year's Eve or the Fourth of July.

Ford has developed a noise-canceling kennel that leverages the technology used in its vehicles to protect sensitive canine ears.

Right now, the kennel is just a prototype, as it's part of Ford's project of using the company's technology to help solve everyday problems.

Ford officials provide more details about the kennel on its blog.

