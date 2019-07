Getty Images

Ford Motor Co. is recalling about 58,000 Focus cars in North America to fix a powertrain software issue that could cause a deformed fuel tank.

The automaker said it was not aware of any injuries or crashes associated with the defect.

The issue affects certain 2012 and 2017 focus vehicles with 2-liter GDI engines, as well as 2013-14 focus st vehicles with 2-liter GDI engines.

Copyright CNN