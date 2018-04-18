Former first lady Barbara Bush attends day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Former first lady Barbara Bush has died. She was 92.

Former President George W. Bush says he and his family are saddened by the death of his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush. But the 43rd president says the family's "souls are settled because we know hers was."

A family spokesman says Barbara Bush died Tuesday. A family statement Sunday had said she had decided to terminate medical treatment for assorted ailments and would seek comfort therapy instead.

In his statement, George W. Bush calls his mother "a fabulous first lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love and literacy to millions." He says his mother "kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end."

The snowy-haired Mrs. Bush was one of only two first ladies who was also the mother of a president. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.

Mrs. Bush's plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband. She brought a grandmotherly style to buttoned-down Washington, often appearing in her trademark fake pearl chokers and displaying no vanity about her white hair and wrinkles.

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945. They had six children and were married longer than any presidential couple in American history.

