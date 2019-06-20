Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe joining CNN

FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe waves on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ROANOKE, Va. - Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be joining CNN as a commentator after passing on a presidential bid.

McAuliffe, a prolific fundraiser and former head of the Democratic National Committee, announced his formalized role with the cable network Tuesday afternoon via Twitter.

Super excited to be joining @CNN as a commentator. Start tomorrow night - talking politics and the economy. Will be MUST WATCH TV. Game on! 🎉🍻👀📺🇺🇸 — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 18, 2019

While his successor Gov. Ralph Northam, recovers from the blackface scandal, in 2019, McAuliffe insists on "devoting his time and resources to helping elect Democrats to the General Assembly", instead of running in the 2020 elections.

Every seat in the state legislature is up for election this year, and Democrats are just a few seats away from gaining majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.