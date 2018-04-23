Former President George H.W. Bush recovering after blood infection, spokesman says

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized with an infection after wife's funeral and is now recovering, according to a spokesman.

Here is the entire statement from Jim McGrath:

"President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

