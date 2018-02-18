Former V.P. Joe Biden mentions a potential presidential run in 2020.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.



Biden said he was keeping his 2020 options open, considering it a real possibility. He insisted he had made no decision, and didn't need to yet. That's according to five people who either attended the meeting or were briefed on it by those who did.



Biden also expressed interest in bringing those in the room onto his team if he decides to launch a campaign.



The political world has long tried to game out Biden's plans for 2020.



The brief discussion came during a meeting to set the 2018 agenda for his new Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington.



