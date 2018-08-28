Four abducted kids found safe, mother, boyfriend arrested

LIMA, Ohio - A mother and her boyfriend are in custody after police say they kidnaped her four children.

The children were found unharmed and are in the temporary custody of the Allen County Children's Services, according to the Lima Police Department.

They were found at a home in Kenton Ohio after an extensive search and investigation, involving multiple law enforcement agencies, in Allen and Hardin Counties, as well as the FBI.

Charles Perkins and Marianne Merritt, who attempted to flee when law enforcement converged on the residence, were taken into custody without incident.

Charles Perkins was arrested on an active warrant while the children's mother, Marianne Merritt, was held on suspicion of Interference with custody, and held pending formal charges.

Police are asking people across the country to be on alert for four endangered children who were kidnaped from Ohio.

The four kids, ages 8 to 13, were taken by their mother, 40-year-old Marianne Merritt, who has no custodial rights to them. Also with them is 39-year-old Charles Perkins, Merritt's boyfriend who police say is abusive toward the children. Police have active warrants issued for him.

Police believe they are heading from Ohio to Florida in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager with a white passenger door. The minivan has Ohio license plate FMQ3175.

Merritt is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Perkins is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 164 pounds.

Below are the names and descriptions of the four missing children:

Damara Croley, 13, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a red Ohio State University shirt and Spider-man pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson, 9, 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson, 8, 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, and red and black shorts.

