Frantic response to house fire captured in 911 tape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Emergency call recordings from a fatal North Carolina house fire include a panicked neighbor telling authorities that children were inside.

The fire on Wednesday in Charlotte killed two children and seriously hurt five other people who suffered burns or smoke inhalation.

The Charlotte Observer reports that a neighbor can be heard telling a dispatcher: ""The baby's in the house!" She says that other children are coming to her house across the street. The father had also called 911 to report the fire from his workplace in another county.

Clementino Mendez Domingo told the newspaper that his wife has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit for smoke inhalation. He said the children who died were his 9-year-old stepson and 2-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.