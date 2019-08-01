French's announces limited-edition mustard-flavored ice cream

ROANOKE, Va. - As you can imagine, French's is celebrating National Mustard Day in a big way.

But this year, it's safe to say they've crossed the line.

French's is partnering with California-based ice cream company Coolhaus to release mustard-flavored ice cream.

This quirky new flavor will be released Aug. 3 in honor of the holiday.

The ice cream will only be available to purchase at select locations in California and New York, but if you just have to try this frozen creation, French's posted its no-churn recipe online.

