Today's your special day if you love to read -- Friday is National Book Lovers Day.

So feel free to take some time to curl up with your favorite book, or visit the bookstore and pick up something new.

Maybe relaunch a book club with your friends.

Check with your local library, branches across the country are holding author readings or book swaps to make this special day.

Bring your used books and leave with something new to read.

Bibliophiles be sure to post your fav read online with hashtag national book lovers day.

