'Friends' pop-up shop to open in New York City

NEW YORK CITY - "Could we be any more excited!?!"

If you're a 'Friends' fan then you probably will be too.

A pop-up experience themed around the beloved NBC sitcom will open in New York City in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of its 1994 September premiere.

Superfly, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and Warner Bros. Television Group have teamed up to create the month-long experience that will include a retail store.

The space will offer fans the opportunity to explore the show and capture photos with set re-creations, props, and costumes from the series. (think "pivot" and "turkey on head")

It'll run from September 7 through October 6 in new york city - the cover charge will be $29.50.

Copyright CNN