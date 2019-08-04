Funeral homes offering free funeral services for victims of El Paso mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas - According to KFOX14, funeral homes in El Paso are offering to provide free funeral services to victims of the mass shooting near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.

Salvador Perches, the owner of Perches Funeral Homes, announced that Perches Funeral Homes will offer free funeral services for victims who died in Saturday’s shooting.

“This is one of the most tragic events in El Paso’s history. My heart and prayers go out to the families who lost a loved one, as well as to the survivors and to our entire community who is mourning at this time,” Perches said. “We must unite as a community to help those directly impacted by this tragedy.”

San Jose, Mt. Carmel and Sunset funeral homes will all also be offering free funeral services for victims of the shooting.