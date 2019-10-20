Gaming disorder could be linked to a diagnosable mental health condition

Rob Stothard/Getty Images

The World Health Organization recently identified gaming disorder as a diagnosable mental health condition.

Gaming has been around for 50 years and studies about its effects are in the early stages.

According to the World Health Organization, gaming can lead to kids and teens feeling isolated and anxious could lead signs of depression.

So how much is too much?

The American Academy of pediatrics recommends less than 30-60 minutes of gaming on a school night and less than two hours on a nonschool night.

Anyone who notices that gaming is getting in the way of a child's daily function- contact a doctor.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.