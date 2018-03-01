Virginia gas prices rising, remain among cheapest in nation

ROANOKE, Va. - AAA predicts that gas prices in Virginia will continue to increase into the spring and summer months.

Although Virginia drivers will continue to feel the impact of higher gas prices the good news is that the commonwealth continues to have some of the lowest prices in the country.

Currently on average Virginians are paying $2.35 per gallon compared to $2.53 per gallon nationally. The Virginia average at this time last year was $2.25 per gallon compared to the national average of $2.40.

Fuel tips for saving money from AAA

Slow down! The faster you drive the more fuel you use. According to the Department of Energy, you are paying an additional 18 cents per gallon for every 5 mph over 50 mph.

Carpool or use public transportation. Sharing a ride will save on fuel costs.

Do not use the trunk for storage. The heavier the car is the more fuel it uses.

Accelerate gently, brake gradually and avoid hard stops. This can lower your gas mileage by 33 percent at highway speeds.

Keep tires properly inflated. Under-inflated tires can cause a drag on a vehicle that is similar to driving with the parking brake slightly on. This correct PSI for the vehicle is located on the driver side doorjamb, not the tires.

