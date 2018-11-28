Gender reveal caught on camera reveal sparks wildfire

TUSCON, Az. - Newly released video shows a baby gender reveal stunt that the U.S. Forest Service says was responsible for a massive wildfire.

The video, shot in April, shows the explosion that started the sawmill fire near Tucson, Arizona.

The fire burned nearly 47,000 acres of state land in a little more than a week.

No injuries were reported in the fire and no homes were lost, but the fire did burn timber, trees, brush, and grass throughout Coronado National Forest.

U.S. Border Patrol agent Dennis Dickey pleaded guilty to starting a fire without a permit. Dickey shot a target packed with the explosive Tannerite and a blue powder.

He appeared in federal court in October, where he was sentenced to pay $100,000 up front and $500 dollars every month for the next 20 years.

He also agreed to conduct a public service announcement with the U.S. Forest Service about the cause of the fire.