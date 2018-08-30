General Mills will soon offer up to 20 weeks of 100% paid maternity leave

MINNEAPOLIS - Looking for a job and want to start a family? You may want to put General Mills at the top of your list of potential employers.

The company announced Tuesday that it's expanding its leave times beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

New birth mothers - 18-20 weeks of fully paid time off.

Parental leave (fathers, partners and adoptive parents) - 12 weeks.

Caregiver leave - Two-week paid leave for the care of immediate family members with a serious health condition.

Bereavement - Up to four weeks off for employees following the death of an immediate family member.

Short-term disability - Fully paid time off for up to eight weeks, 65 percent of pay for up to 26 weeks.

"We spent a lot of time talking with employees at different life stages and asking questions about their pain points and what contributes to feeling torn between work and home," said Jacqueline Williams-Roll, chief human resources officer at General Mills. "Out of those discussions, we developed a strategy to focus on these moments when employees really need support the most."

