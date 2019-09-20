Georgia officers go all-out for boy with cerebral palsy

ATLANTA, Ga. - For one disabled boy in suburban Atlanta, every birthday is special -- but this one literally takes the cake.

The police who helped him celebrate say it's an important part of being involved in the community they serve.

A surprise birthday party for Tye Clinner. One that he and his mother crystal will never forget.

"Wow, that's the first word that comes to mind," said Crystal Clinner, Tye's mother. "When all of this started, we were planning on having him a little tiny birthday party and when we got in touch with Lt. Forman, she just took it."

Brandy Forman, a 15-year veteran of the Smyrna Police Department, helped to plan the party and bake the cake -- which has three tiers covered in fondant, with a Disney pirate theme.

"I'm a baker as a hobby," said Forman. "I volunteer my time as a baker for cakes for medical kids, or kids with special needs."

Foreman was asked to bake a cake for Tye - but she wanted to give him much more.

"It was an opportunity to do something good. To make something small into something grand and big for him that he wouldn't always have the opportunity for," said Forman.

Tye suffers from cerebral palsy -- and celebrating each birthday is a real gift to his family. He uses a wheelchair and requires round-the-clock care.

"It's so hard to put into words how much this means," said Crystal.

Foreman called in a swat team -- literally. They gave Tye a chance to play with their normally off-limits gadgets, and they promoted him to 'Sergeant.'

"We even had a Smyrna Police Department shirt made up for him, with sergeant stripes, so he doesn't start off at the bottom, he starts out as a sergeant," said Smyrna police chief, David Lee.

Sirens blaring - this party was also a loud and happy sendoff for Tye and his family, who have been also gifted a trip to Disney World by the charity Give Kids the World.

Tye's there right now, after a week that started with a giant cake and a heartfelt happy birthday from this group of caring cops.

