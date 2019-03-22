Get paid $1,000 to binge-watch all of the Marvel movies

ROANOKE, Va. - If you're a die-hard Marvel fan who's strapped for cash, the perfect job does exist.

CableTV.com is "throwing down the Infinity Gauntlet" and offering someone $1,000 cash and "tons" of Marvel prizes to watch the 40-plus hours of superhero action.

The job requires you to watch all 20 Marvel movies back to back in preparation for the 2019 premiere of "Avengers: Endgame," which hits the big screen April 26.

While you're bingeing all of the action, you'll have to live-tweet the whole time about your marathon experience. After your eyes are bloodshot from watching that many movies back to back, you'll be asked to share your takeaways so that you can help CableTV.com rank them all.

Sound like your dream job? Head to CableTV.com to apply.